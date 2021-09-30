CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep-coverage spatiotemporal proteome of the picoeukaryote Ostreococcus tauri reveals differential effects of environmental and endogenous 24-hour rhythms

Holly Kay
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cellular landscape changes dramatically over the course of a 24 h day. The proteome responds directly to daily environmental cycles and is additionally regulated by the circadian clock. To quantify the relative contribution of diurnal versus circadian regulation, we mapped proteome dynamics under light:dark cycles compared with constant light. Using Ostreococcus tauri, a prototypical eukaryotic cell, we achieved 85% coverage, which allowed an unprecedented insight into the identity of proteins that facilitate rhythmic cellular functions. The overlap between diurnally- and circadian-regulated proteins was modest and these proteins exhibited different phases of oscillation between the two conditions. Transcript oscillations were generally poorly predictive of protein oscillations, in which a far lower relative amplitude was observed. We observed coordination between the rhythmic regulation of organelle-encoded proteins with the nuclear-encoded proteins that are targeted to organelles. Rhythmic transmembrane proteins showed a different phase distribution compared with rhythmic soluble proteins, indicating the existence of a circadian regulatory process specific to the biogenesis and/or degradation of membrane proteins. Our observations argue that the cellular spatiotemporal proteome is shaped by a complex interaction between intrinsic and extrinsic regulatory factors through rhythmic regulation at the transcriptional as well as post-transcriptional, translational, and post-translational levels.

www.nature.com

Timme-Laragy to Investigate Effects of Environmental Toxicants on Pancreatic Development

Associate professor of environmental health sciences Alicia Timme-Laragy has received a two-year, $421,400 grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) to study the effects of environmental toxicants on pancreatic development. The new funding is a result of Timme-Laragy’s research conducted while a UMass Amherst Center for Research...
Nature.com

An improved data-free surrogate model for solving partial differential equations using deep neural networks

Partial differential equations (PDEs) are ubiquitous in natural science and engineering problems. Traditional discrete methods for solving PDEs are usually time-consuming and labor-intensive due to the need for tedious mesh generation and numerical iterations. Recently, deep neural networks have shown new promise in cost-effective surrogate modeling because of their universal function approximation abilities. In this paper, we borrow the idea from physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) and propose an improved data-free surrogate model, DFS-Net. Specifically, we devise an attention-based neural structure containing a weighting mechanism to alleviate the problem of unstable or inaccurate predictions by PINNs. The proposed DFS-Net takes expanded spatial and temporal coordinates as the input and directly outputs the observables (quantities of interest). It approximates the PDE solution by minimizing the weighted residuals of the governing equations and data-fit terms, where no simulation or measured data are needed. The experimental results demonstrate that DFS-Net offers a good trade-off between accuracy and efficiency. It outperforms the widely used surrogate models in terms of prediction performance on different numerical benchmarks, including the Helmholtz, Klein–Gordon, and Navier–Stokes equations.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Visibility matters during wayfinding in the vertical

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98439-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Michal Gath-Morad, Tyler Thrash and Christoph Hölscher were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Computational Social Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.’. The correct affiliation for Michal Gath-Morad and Christoph Hölscher is listed...
Nature.com

Ferroptosis in liver disease: new insights into disease mechanisms

Characterized by excessive iron accumulation and lipid peroxidation, ferroptosis is a novel form of iron-dependent cell death, which is morphologically, genetically, and biochemically distinct from other well-known cell death. In recent years, ferroptosis has been quickly gaining attention in the field of liver diseases, as the liver is predisposed to oxidative injury and generally, excessive iron accumulation is a primary characteristic of most major liver diseases. In the current review, we first delineate three cellular defense mechanisms against ferroptosis (GPx4 in the mitochondria and cytosol, FSP1 on plasma membrane, and DHODH in mitochondria), along with four canonical modulators of ferroptosis (system Xc−, nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2, p53, and GTP cyclohydrolase-1). Next, we review recent progress of ferroptosis studies delineating molecular mechanisms underlying the pathophysiology of several common liver diseases including ischemia/reperfusion-related injury (IRI), nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcoholic liver disease (ALD), hemochromatosis (HH), drug-induced liver injury (DILI), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Furthermore, we also highlight both challenges and promises that emerged from recent studies that should be addressed and pursued in future investigations before ferroptosis regulation could be adopted as an effective therapeutic target in clinical practice.
Nature.com

Associations of maternal non-nutritive sweetener intake during pregnancy with offspring body mass index and body fat from birth to adolescence

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The evidence that maternal non-nutritive sweetener (NNS) intake during pregnancy increases childhood obesity risk is conflicting. A potential reason for this is that all prior studies examined childhood body mass index (BMI) at only one timepoint and at different ages. We examined the extent to which NNS intake during pregnancy is associated with offspring BMI z-score and body fat longitudinally from birth to 18 years.
Nature.com

Volume rendered 3D OCTA assessment of macular ischemia in patients with type 1 diabetes and without diabetic retinopathy

The aim of this study was to measure macular perfusion in patients with type 1 diabetes and no signs of diabetic retinopathy (DR) using volume rendered three-dimensional (3D) optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA). We collected data from 35 patients with diabetes and no DR who had OCTA obtained. An additional control group of 35 eyes from 35 healthy subjects was included for comparison. OCTA volume data were processed with a previously presented algorithm in order to obtain the 3D vascular volume and 3D perfusion density. In order to weigh the contribution of different plexuses’ impairment to volume rendered vascular perfusion, OCTA en face images were binarized in order to obtain two-dimensional (2D) perfusion density metrics. Mean ± SD age was 27.2 ± 10.2 years [range 19–64 years] in the diabetic group and 31.0 ± 11.4 years [range 19–61 years] in the control group (p = 0.145). The 3D vascular volume was 0.27 ± 0.05 mm3 in the diabetic group and 0.29 ± 0.04 mm3 in the control group (p = 0.020). The 3D perfusion density was 9.3 ± 1.6% and 10.3 ± 1.6% in diabetic patients and controls, respectively (p = 0.005). Using a 2D visualization, the perfusion density was lower in diabetic patients, but only at the deep vascular complex (DVC) level (38.9 ± 3.7% in diabetes and 41.0 ± 3.1% in controls, p = 0.001), while no differences were detected at the superficial capillary plexus (SCP) level (34.4 ± 3.1% and 34.3 ± 3.8% in the diabetic and healthy subjects, respectively, p = 0.899). In conclusion, eyes without signs of DR of patients with diabetes have a reduced volume rendered macular perfusion compared to control healthy eyes.
Nature.com

Environmental screening and ligand-field effects to magnetism in CrI monolayer

We study the microscopic origin of magnetism in suspended and dielectrically embedded CrI3 monolayer by down-folding minimal generalized Hubbard models from ab initio calculations using the constrained random phase approximation. These models are capable of describing the formation of localized magnetic moments in CrI3 and of reproducing electronic properties of direct ab initio calculations. Utilizing the magnet force theorem, we find a multi-orbital super-exchange mechanism as the origin of magnetism in CrI3 resulting from an interplay between ferro- and anti-ferromagnetic Cr-Cr d coupling channels, which is decisively affected by the ligand p orbitals. We show how environmental screening, such as resulting from encapsulation with hexagonal boron nitride, affects the Coulomb interaction in the film and how this controls its magnetic properties. Driven by a non-monotonic interplay between nearest and next-nearest neighbor exchange interactions we find the magnon dispersion and the Curie temperature to be non-trivially affected by the environmental screening.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hyperoxia-activated circulating extracellular vesicles induce lung and brain injury in neonatal rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87706-w, published online 22 April 2021. The Competing Interests statement in the original version of this Article was incorrect. “The authors declare no competing interests.”. “JPdRV, WDD and RWK are co-founders and managing members of InflamaCORE, LLC and have licensed patents on inflammasome proteins as biomarkers...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
Nature.com

Author Correction: Macroscale patterns of oceanic zooplankton composition and size structure

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94615-5, published online 03 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, where,. “F.B. received support from ETH Zürich and from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement n°SEP-210591007.”. “F.B. received support from ETH...
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
Nature.com

Author Correction: 7,8-Dihydroxyflavone improves neuropathological changes in the brain of Tg26 mice, a model for HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97220-8, published online 16 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author J. Marc Simard which was incorrectly given as Marc J. Simard. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
Nature.com

Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction. We aimed to evaluate associations of placental miR-21-5p, miR-141-3p and miR-210-3p expression with maternal, placental and newborn parameters and with placental expression of their potential...
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Rare genetic variants affecting urine metabolite levels link population variation to inborn errors of metabolism

The original version of the Supplementary Data associated with this Article included two incorrect column labels in Supplementary Data 3 and 6 files. All numeric content remains unchanged. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Supplementary Data 3 and 6; the original version of Supplementary Data 3 and 6 with the incorrectly labelled column headers can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for drug-tolerant persister cells after imatinib treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours

Despite the effectiveness of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) develop after the withdrawal of TKI. Based on previous studies, a subpopulation of drug-tolerant cells called “persister cells” may be responsible for the recurrence and have thus, gained attention as a novel target in cancer therapy. Methods. The...
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
