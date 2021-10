Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (9/26/20) The AFC West is an interesting division right now. Currently, the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are both on top and still undefeated at 2-0. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both sit at 1-1. The fact that Kansas City not only won the division but made the Super Bowl last year and are now sharing the cellar with the Chargers has got to sting. Well, this division is about to get much more interesting when the Chiefs and Chargers face off in Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO