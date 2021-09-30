CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman attached to parachute stuck in tree in St. Louis area

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A woman attached to a parachute was stuck in a tree at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Manchester and Hanley.

The tree the woman was stuck in was right next to a WIL tower that is 630.91 feet tall. She said she base jumped from the tower.

It is unknown at this time how the woman got stuck in the tree. Emergency crews got her down just before 7:00 a.m.

At about 7:13 a.m., an officer walked up to her and gave the woman what appeared to be a ticket. She has been charged with trespassing. Federal charges could be added.

Police said they believe the woman’s mother was with her and that the mother may have driven the daughter to that location.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

