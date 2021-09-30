Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Forecasts Full Year 2021 Net Investment Income of $0.80 per Share and Adjusted Net Investment Income of $3.40 per Share

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newtek Business Services Corp. (the “Company”), (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today provided forecasts for its net investment income (“NII”) and adjusted net investment income (“ANII”) for the full year 2021, as well as for its first quarter 2022 dividend. The Company forecasts full year 2021 NII of $0.80 per share and ANII of $3.401 per share for 2021. In addition, the Company forecasts a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.652 per share. The Company also reaffirmed its annual 2021 dividend forecast of $3.15 per share, which would indicate a dividend forecast of $1.05 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company expects to pay its dividends out of taxable income as it has done historically.