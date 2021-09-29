Silver Taps Notification

Bennie Kuno Balke passed into the loving arms of our Lord on September 21, 2021. He was born in Sealy, Texas on July 3, 1932, to Lillian and Bennie Bert Balke. The eldest of three brothers, Bennie grew up among pumping stations and tank farms of South Texas. After graduating from Alice High School, Bennie went to Texas A&M University (Class of '53) where he studied Geology. After a tour of duty in the Army, he then went to the University of Texas at Austin to pick up his master's degree in Geology. For the next thirty-five years, Bennie worked in exploration for Shell Oil Company. His work took him to the four corners of the world—visiting over 30 countries and on three separate occasions living overseas.