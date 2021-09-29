CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Silver Taps Notification

By Bennie Balke '53
aggienetwork.com
 8 days ago

Bennie Kuno Balke passed into the loving arms of our Lord on September 21, 2021. He was born in Sealy, Texas on July 3, 1932, to Lillian and Bennie Bert Balke. The eldest of three brothers, Bennie grew up among pumping stations and tank farms of South Texas. After graduating from Alice High School, Bennie went to Texas A&M University (Class of '53) where he studied Geology. After a tour of duty in the Army, he then went to the University of Texas at Austin to pick up his master's degree in Geology. For the next thirty-five years, Bennie worked in exploration for Shell Oil Company. His work took him to the four corners of the world—visiting over 30 countries and on three separate occasions living overseas.

www.aggienetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
koxe.com

Mason Ridge Amason, 17

Mason Ridge Amason was called home to the Lord on September 30, 2021 at the tender age of 17. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 12, 2004. He is preceded in death by many loving family members belonging to the genealogy of Joe Thomas Amason and wife Polly (Thomas) Amason as well as genealogy of Samuel Franklin Gladden and wife Lois (Stough) Gladden on his maternal side; an anonymous donor via the California Cryobank was used to conceive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy