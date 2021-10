Jordan Pickford and Lucas Digne return for Everton as the Toffees entertain Norwich. The season has got off to a bad start for the Canaries and it's going to take one hell of a turnaround in confidence for them to bounce back from five straight losses in their five opening fixtures. A trip to high-flying Everton does not look like an ideal fresh start either but this is football, and this is Everton, and strange things happen. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Norwich live stream wherever you are.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO