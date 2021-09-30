CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire 2-0 NYCFC: Chicago wins on their return to Bridgeview

By Adnan Bašić
vavel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fire’s return to Bridgeview was a successful one as they beat NYCFC 2-0 at SeatGeek Stadium. It wasn’t the most exciting contest, but Chicago were able to do enough on the night to pull off the victory. Robert Berić broke the deadlock moments into the start of the second half, and then Federico Navarro grabbed his first goal for the club to all but secure the result. NYCFC fought back to some extent, but they couldn’t do much to turn things around.

