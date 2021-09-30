Chicago Fire 2-0 NYCFC: Chicago wins on their return to Bridgeview

It seems fans can expect a few blasts from the past in the Chicago Fire 200th episode, which has been said to bring back a few familiar faces from the show’s early seasons. In a new interview with ET Online, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas opened up about the plans for the upcoming milestone episode of NBC’s original One Chicago series. While we’ve always anticipated the episode would be a big one for the show and Haas has even teased it as being “one to remember,” it seems the creative team is looking to go bigger than we anticipated.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO