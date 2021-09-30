CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Watch Millennial Love podcast ‘live’ for the first time during expert panel event

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast, Millennial Love, went ‘live’ for the first time during an expert panel virtual event. The panel discussion was hosted by podcast host and lifestyle writer Olivia Petter who was joined by the author of Alonement Francesca Specter, dating psychologist Madeleine Mason Roantree and Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science, Logan Ury. The discussion, looked at the changed landscape when it comes to finding love - no matter your age, gender or sexual orientation. For the full recording of the experts’ discussion during the virtual event click here.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
movin925.com

PODCAST: Living Together Survey

Married couples shared the STRANGEST things they learned about their partner… AFTER they moved in together. From weird bathroom habits to scary sleeping styles, the answers are hilarious!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News Radio 710 KEEL

12 Movies That Millennials Lie About Loving

People like to sound cool. So sometimes they say they've done things, or like things, or love things...even when it's not true. All because they want to sound cool to someone. Movies are a big victim of this. People say they've seen movies they haven't, or absolutely love movies that they still haven't finished.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Time stops for love in the first trailer for The Worst Person in the World

One of the breakout successes from this year’s Cannes Film Festival was The Worst Person in the World, the latest film from Norway’s Joachim Trier. The reviews were glowing across the board, star Renate Reinsve took home the Best Actress prize, and distribution deals for the UK and North America quickly followed.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennial#Virtual Event#Gender
femalefirst.co.uk

Watch the talent panel and see the first look images for season two of Bridgerton

Recently, Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, announced that Bridgerton will be getting a second season filled with love and drama; just how the fans like it. Netflix has over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety...
TV SERIES
wpr.org

"WPR Reports: Mapped Out" Podcast and Live Event

Redistricting is something you may not think about every day, but it’s actually one of the most consequential political processes there is. “WPR Reports: Mapped Out” tells the vital story of Wisconsin's redistricting process in 2011. WPR’s award-winning reporters Shawn Johnson and Bridget Bowden conducted dozens of interviews, pored over...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Love Is a Crime Podcast: The Scandal Unravels

It’s the night that changes everything for the main figures in Love Is a Crime: December 13, 1951, the day Walter Wanger shot a gun at Jennings Lang. Nearly 70 years later, podcast cohosts Karina Longworth and Vanessa Hope attempt to unpack “one of the biggest, most widely gossiped-about scandals in Hollywood history” in this week’s episode, “The Shooting.”
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two Teased by Netflix with First Look Photos, Footage, Cast Panel (Watch)

Bridgerton fans have been given a treat. Netflix has released teaser footage, first-look photos, and a cast roundtable previewing the historical-fiction drama’s upcoming second season. Phoebe Dynevor, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
allaccess.com

Black Effect Podcast Network To Celebrate 1st Anniversary With Live Event

The BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, the partnership between iHEARTMEDIA and "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, is celebrating its first anniversary with a live in-person event in ATLANTA on OCTOBER 7th. The BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK 1st Anniversary Celebration at the VARIETY PLAYHOUSE will be hosted by "LAUGH AND...
SOCIETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Chattanooga Daily News

Neighbor plays monkey noises and racial slurs when black family steps out: “People shouldn’t have to live like this”

A woman who fought for the country is left feeling like there is nobody to fight for her and her family. The woman moved to the cul-de-sac and genuinely thought her family was moving into her dream home. “The minute we found this home, I loved it,” she said. “It was everything I envisioned for my family and for raising my kids in a nice, quiet neighborhood.”
SOCIETY
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy