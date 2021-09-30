Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Win in Epic Comeback vs. Padres with 4 HR in 8th

After losing a game in the standings to start the weekend on Friday, it’s a small victory for the Dodgers to walk out of the weekend no further behind the Giants than they were going in. Jeff is here to talk about the Dodgers’ series win over the Reds, Clayton Kershaw’s outstanding start on Sunday, and Mookie Betts showing yet again why he is universally beloved. Then he talks a bit about the Padres’ dugout kerfuffle between Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., how it relates to the Dodgers, and what it might mean for the Padres this offseason.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO