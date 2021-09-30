CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Win in Epic Comeback vs. Padres with 4 HR in 8th

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers had an epic comeback against the Padres that was highlighted by four home runs in the 8th inning. Max Scherzer struggled and Gavin Lux got hurt but it ended up being a big night for the team’s division hopes. Cody Bellinger hit the game-tying home run it’s a good sign for things to come hopefully. Overall, it was one of the most fun wins of the season and something that may be talked about for years to come.

