Bayer Leverkusen came out with a hard fought 1-0 victory against an in form Mainz side. Florian Wirtz scored the winning goal for the home side in the 65th minute of the match from a Frimpong cross from the right flank. The victory meant Bayer Leverkusen moved up to the second spot in Bundesliga, and have 13 points after match day six. Mainz are fifth in the league and suffered their second defeat of the campaign.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO