Saranac Lake, NY

Chamber presents awards to Wilkins Agency, Hyde

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 6 days ago

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week that the 2021 Business Of The Year is Wilkins Agency. The Business of the Year award was created to give tribute to a chamber member that has made a significant contribution to the community through business expansion, business initiative, and/or overall success. Wilkins Agency has been serving the community for many years and co-owners Carla Navarra and Lori Dramm were recognized for their hard work, commitment to the communities the business serves, and most of all compassion for their fellow community members.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

