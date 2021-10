“One party is pro-fascism and the other party wants to give electric cars,” says Molly Jong-Fast—and you can guess which party is winning. J.D. Durkin, the chief Washington correspondent for the business news network Cheddar, joins the latest episode of The New Abnormal to talk about how “not even Democratic leadership is on the same page” as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” is slipping away as Nancy Pelosi brought a stuffed animal to a messaging knife fight with the GOP ahead of the midterm elections. And, Durkin says, despite “how popular the items in the reconciliation bill are with the American people,” Mitch McConnell is “willing to do whatever he needs to do to stand in the way” since “he’s not the one who would deliver it.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO