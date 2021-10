Title: Senior vice president, general counsel, Limestone Bank. What's the biggest challenge you've had to overcome in your career? I don't know that I've faced particularly unique personal challenges in my career, but on a broader professional level, the biggest challenge and greatest opportunity of my career came when I left law firm and came to banking. I have had the privilege of working alongside an incredible team of people to successfully turn around a troubled community bank. I received a crash course in human resources, crisis management, risk management, public relations, negotiations, operational efficiency, and a host of other leadership and management skills, not to mention all of the areas of banking that were new to me. It has been insanely challenging at times, but also immeasurably rewarding.

5 DAYS AGO