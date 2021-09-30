Getting To Know The Chargers Week Four Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders. The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a monumental victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. It has the potential to be a tone-setting win for the rest of the season for a team with playoff aspirations. They will have the chance to build upon that momentum in a primetime matchup with the Raiders on Monday Night Football. If they are able to win, the Chargers have the chance to take sole possession of first place in the AFC West (with a Broncos loss as well).