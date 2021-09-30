Dolores (Lola) Garcia
Partner & Vice Group Leader, Business Litigation at Ulmer & Berne LLP. Ulmer is proud to announce Partner Dolores (Lola) Garcia has been promoted to Vice Group Leader of the firm’s nationally recognized Business Litigation Practice Group. A Harvard Law graduate, she is a talented business litigator and deeply committed client advocate who represents organizations of all sizes in state and federal courts. In her practice at Ulmer, she provides counsel on wide-ranging issues involving business disputes, commercial contract interpretation, and compliance issues.www.bizjournals.com
