The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen is asking qualified potential candidates to submit letters of intent to city staff in an effort to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat. The position became available after former Alderman Dan Allen announced his resignation last week. Allen will now serve as Spring Hill's assistant city administrator, a position he previously held from 2013-2016. He was elected as alderman in 2019.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO