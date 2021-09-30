CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Worth the Effort

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Recycling Today: As the United States and many other parts of the world have rebounded from the severe COVID-19-related restrictions imposed in the spring of 2020, prices of both steel and ferrous scrap have rebounded and held onto those gains. For construction contractors, the soaring cost (and occasionally spotty...

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

Related
constructforstl.org

Industrial Projects and Communities Are Challenged to Coexist

From ENR: “If you look at Newark, it’s hard to comprehend how anyone ever thought it acceptable to put a sewage treatment facility, the largest trash incinerator in the state, two power plants and a giant port together in a small area that is next to the longest Superfund site in the country—the Passaic River,” says Maria Lopez-Nuñez, deputy director for organizing and advocacy for Ironbound Community Corp. in Newark, N.J. “At what point do we protect human health?”
NEWARK, NJ
constructforstl.org

The Importance of Materials Recovery Coordination in Construction & Demolition

From Construction and Demolition Recycling: For C&D materials recycling to become the norm, the way the industry looks at building and demolition needs to be reexamined. Buildings are incredibly resource and material intensive, accounting for more than one-third of global resource consumption and 11 percent of global emissions stemming from their construction, renovation and demolition, not accounting for operations. Moreover, most of these building materials are lost to the landfill when buildings and interior spaces are renovated or demolished.
ENVIRONMENT
constructforstl.org

Climate Change, Infrastructure Will Drive Opportunity, Marsh McLennan Reports

From Insurance Journal: Climate change and the race to net zero greenhouse gas emissions (net zero) are arguably the greatest challenges that face the construction industry – but will drive new opportunities, according to a report published by Marsh and Guy Carpenter, subsidiaries of Marsh McLennan. The infrastructure boom is...
INDUSTRY
constructforstl.org

Strategies for Better Construction Takeoffs and Estimates

From For Construction Pros: Estimators are often racing against the clock when preparing a construction takeoff and estimate. They juggle multiple projects and are frequently faced with the challenge of design plans that are incomplete or inaccurate. “Contractors live and die by the quality of their estimating department,” says Abe...
CONSTRUCTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
constructforstl.org

Report: P3 Megaprojects Often Lose Money for Contractors

From ConstructionDive: Timed to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill advancing in the House, a new study takes a look at the pros and cons of different delivery methods for extremely large civil projects. The study, which has not yet been published, found that public-private partnerships (P3s) have proven to be the most money-losing procurement method for design-build contractors.
CONSTRUCTION
constructforstl.org

Commercial Construction Recovery Stalls as Contractors Struggle to Find Workers, Materials

From For Construction Pros: In the face of escalating challenges including worker shortages, materials shortages, and rising costs, commercial construction contractors are seeing a slowdown in the pace of their recovery from the pandemic, according to third quarter data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index (Index). Almost...
CONSTRUCTION
Phys.org

Researchers suggest a way to achieve net-zero emission plastics

A team of researchers with members affiliated with institutions in Germany, Switzerland and the U.S. has created a model that they claim could be used to achieve net-zero-emission plastics by 2050. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group outlines their model and requirements for implementation. A host...
ENVIRONMENT
constructforstl.org

Best Practices for Managing Your Construction Firm’s Cash Flow

From Armanino: What’s the most critical factor for sustaining a successful construction business over time? Without a doubt, it’s cash flow. Cash flow can make or break any construction business at any point. In fact, it’s so important to the viability of the company that without careful management of the treasury, it’s possible to grow your business out of business as you’re increasing the number and/or size of construction projects you take on.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Steel Mills#Iron#Hms#Rmdas#P S
The Waynedale News

DONATION EFFORTS FOR AFGHAN EVACUEES

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced a regional collection system to sort and deliver items donated by Hoosiers to the thousands of Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury. Several state agencies will collaborate to receive, sort, and deliver the needed items. “Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
CNBC

Is organic food worth the price?

The organic food industry is a booming business. U.S. organic sales surged in 2020, jumping by 12.4% to $61.9 billion. With consumers being more health conscious than ever, they're willing to pay more for what they perceive as better. But, what exactly does "organic" mean?
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

The housing market is slowing—but don’t mistake it for a crash

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Since bottoming out this spring, the number of U.S. homes for sale is up 31%. That has coincided with a 20% drop in the share of sales that involve bidding wars and a leveling off in the rate of home appreciation. The data is pretty clear: The housing market is slowing.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy