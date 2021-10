A former state legislator has announced he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the seventh district Congressional seat being vacated by Billy Long. Jay Wasson, who served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2003 to 2011, then in the Missouri Senate from 2011 to 2019, announced his intent to run on Thursday, Sept. 30. In addition to the statehouse service, Wasson was also mayor of Nixa from 1997 to 2002.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO