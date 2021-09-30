Construction Underway at the 1500 South Grand and Grandview Arcade Buildings

From CityScene STL: Two small, but significant, redevelopment projects on Grand Boulevard are now underway. BallastCRE’s redevelopment of the 1500 South Grand building (Grand and Park Avenue) has been underway for a few months now, but visible progress has been made. The staircase on the northern wall has been mostly removed and some of the stucco panels on the first floor have been removed in favor of wood board.