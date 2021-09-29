CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Network Firewalls

Infoworld
 7 days ago

Palo Alto Networks believes network security should be intelligent and proactive today to ensure a secure tomorrow. With the world’s first ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall, the security approach of Palo Alto Networks enables organizations to stay two steps ahead of new emerging threats, see and secure their entire enterprise – including IoT – and help security teams move faster with fewer manual errors. Palo Alto Networks feels the commitment to innovation, and customer success has once again helped the company to earn the highest position in the Magic Quadrant® for Network Firewalls. Gartner recognizes Palo Alto Networks as a Leader in network firewalls, positioned highest in execution and furthest in vision, in their 2020 report.

www.infoworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Redpoint Global Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Quality Solutions

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Redpoint Global, a leading software provider that helps brands deliver revenue-generating and personalized customer experiences, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions1. Redpoint was also positioned as a Challenger in the May 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hub2.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

What You Need to Know About Hybrid Cloud Environments

What does your cloud configuration look like? In many organizations, moving workloads to the cloud creates a more elastic technology infrastructure. That's why a hybrid cloud environment is a popular solution. It requires orchestration between two types of platforms:. On-premises, private cloud: Computing services offered to select users over the...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Lessons learned securing Kubernetes in the cloud

Until recently, our global reinsurance company utilized a traditional on-prem infrastructure, relying solely on our own hardware at several disparate data centers spread around the world. However, we recognized that this infrastructure could delay some of our initiatives that demand more rapid application development and faster delivery of digital products and services.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Securing Multi-Cloud Environments with VM-Series Virtual Firewalls

Protect Your Organization in Public and Private Clouds. Organizations are facing a host of complex challenges as they navigate their cloud journeys. From lack of visibility to an increased attack surface, successfully overcoming these obstacles can seem like an uphill battle. Read this in-depth white paper to see why VM-Series...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Security#Network Firewalls#Magic Quadrant#Gartner
Infoworld

Reimagining the Customer Experience with an Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

With so many new things happening, it’s critical to partner with companies that are on the cutting edge and understand where the trends are headed. By partnering with Salesforce, Slalom and Five9, Castlight was able to create an iterative roadmap for their ACD solution, bringing best-in-class capabilities to its customers and their members.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Driving Faster Customer Service with Five9 Salesforce Integration

A cloud-based contact center solution that fully integrates with Salesforce, allowing CARFAX agents to work from a single platform and have all the customer information they need at their fingertips. Five9 seamlessly integrates into the Salesforce Lightning Experience, Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud via Open CTI and Lightning CTI – providing agents with powerful call controls for inbound, outbound, blended calls, and campaigns with chat and email capabilities from Salesforce in a single environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

How IT Leaders are Tackling The Return to Office

The return to office raises a lot of questions for IT leaders. How will you ensure you have the systems in place for a smooth return? Who should be involved? Is there enough time to effectively prepare?. In this episode of the Workplace Innovator podcast, Mike Petrusky talks with Joseph...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Infoworld

How cloud-native apps and microservices impact the development process

I was a hands-on developer and chief technology officer during the days of object-oriented programming, three-tiered web platforms, service-oriented architecture (SOA), and hosting on virtual servers in the data center. So much has changed since then!. The more advanced software development teams are developing microservices and enabling rich front-end user...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

5 Cloud Computing Benefits: Why You Should Work in the Cloud

What are the benefits of cloud computing? Many organizations find that cloud service providers (CSPs) can meet their needs while providing a number of additional benefits. Cloud infrastructure makes sense for both small organizations and large enterprises interested in taking advantage of modern security solutions and flexible computing power. Keep reading for five cloud computing benefits that prove why it's smart for your organization to work in the cloud.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Four Reasons to Use Hardened VMs for Your Cloud Migration

Ensuring your organization’s IT environment is not only secure, but also patched regularly, can be challenging. Migrating to the cloud can help address these challenges in unique ways. CIS Hardened Images, which are virtual machine (VM) images built to defend against cyber threats, can help. CIS builds these securely pre-configured VMs to the secure configuration guidelines of the CIS Benchmarks. Read on for four reasons why cloud migration could be right for your organization.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Building the GPU-Accelerated Data Center

The data center is the new unit of Exascale AI, graphics, HPC, and virtualized computing. Now, with the unprecedented growth of AI, along with improved storage, and the advent of 5G connectivity, the data center is undergoing a fundamental transformation. But organizations seeking competitive advantage through technology will need to...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Data Analytics and AI in Life Sciences: Key Insights

While life sciences organizations are investing heavily in data analytics and AI, they face many challenges in making it truly meaningful. The future is bright, with lots of opportunity to strengthen collaboration and move faster to achieve meaningful results, but success requires planning and expert support. Download this white paper...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

How CIS and ATO on AWS Can Ease the Compliance Process

Cybercriminals target public sector organizations every day. From ransomware attacks to data theft, systems need defense-in-depth best practices and modern computing solutions to fend off cyber threats. Luckily, the Center for Internet Security (CIS) participates in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Authority to Operate (ATO) program. ATO's partner-driven process helps organizations converge common cloud security frameworks to simultaneously address both security and compliance requirements.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Hybrid Workplace - Networking and Security Implications

The quarantines that occurred last year jump-started work from home – with a big impact on networking, and associated questions around security. Many experts view endpoint protection/detection and response strategy, a firewall, an identity and access management plan with passwords as table stakes in today’s work world. But many questions remain, such as, “What kind of fail/safe protection does a company have if its employees work outside of a VPN?”
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Enabling Zero Trust with Unified Identity Security

In this expert-panel discussion, executives from Microsoft, IDC, and One Identity will explore the critical importance of optimizing identity security to protect the people, applications, and data that are critical to business. These industry leaders will share lessons learned from recent cyberattacks, as well as highlight best practices to strengthen your overall cybersecurity posture. A core element of the discussion will focus on how a unified approach to identity security will help pave the way to a Zero Trust security framework.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

How collaboration platforms are shaping the way we work

Our old tools don’t support remote work. It requires technology that enables fast, seamless collaboration. As hybrid, flexible work models seem to be the future beyond the pandemic, it’s time for companies to adopt these collaboration platforms. A recent survey by Wakefield Research confirms this idea. The company surveyed thousands...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Adopting a Defense-in-Depth Approach to IT Security

Dynamic, increasingly complex environments are rich hunting grounds for bad actors and cyber criminals. Attackers look for any opportunity to steal data, plant ransomware, or install evasive malware for longer-term campaigns to achieve their end-goals. Forty percent of security breaches are now indirect, as threat actors target the weak links within (software) supply chains or wider business ecosystem. ²
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

How to Stay Ahead of Ransomware – A Review of Combining EDR and EPM

Endpoints connected to the Internet, overwhelmingly, are the main point of entry for ransomware. The attack surface has expanded dramatically alongside a proliferation of connected device types, a growing remote workforce, and expanding third-party ecosystems. Cyber-criminals have opportunistically ramped up the frequency and sophistication of ransomware. Organizations are challenged to...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy