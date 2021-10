CL has dropped the music video teaser for her second pre-release single, "Lover Like Me." Just as previously announced, CL dropped her first single, 'Spicy,' and will be dropping another pre-release single this month before dropping her full album 'ALPHA.' Just a day ago, CL dropped the music video teaser for her upcoming pre-release single. Then on September 28 at midnight KST, she released a marvelous black and white teaser photo just a day ahead of the pre-release.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO