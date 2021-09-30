NASA Armd University Student Research Challenge (USRC)
Amendment 1 to the NASA ARMD Research Opportunities in Aeronautics (ROA) 2021 NRA has been posted on the NSPIRES web site at https://nspires.nasaprs.com. University Student Research Challenge (solicitation NNH21ZEA001N-USRC) seeks to challenge students to propose new aeronautics ideas/concepts that are relevant to NASA Aeronautics. USRC will provide students, from accredited U.S. colleges or universities, with grants for their projects and it includes the challenge of raising a modest amount of cost share funds through crowdfunding platform. The process of creating and preparing a crowdfunding campaign acts as a teaching accelerator - requiring students to act like entrepreneurs and taking action. Crowdfunding also raises awareness about students’ research among the public.www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0