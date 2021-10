Infrastructure management firms are aggressively exploring and implementing automation solutions, says a healthcare, managed services company. Sapphire Health believes cloud-readiness and containerization adoption and migration are among the reasons that its solutions for clients should now be engineered for automation. Alleviating the hassle of repetitive tasks is one of the back-stories, but it’s not all about that, the firm says. Workflows that can’t be handled efficiently with manual methods are equally important benefactors.

INTEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO