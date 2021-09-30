CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female cleaner fish can judge when to cheat without getting caught

By Krista Charles
New Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemale cleaner fish are sensitive to what their partners can and cannot see while working on client fish. This means they may have theory of mind, a concept built on awareness of other’s perspectives, often associated with humans and other primates. Cleaner wrasse (Labroides dimidiatus) typically work in male-female pairs...

