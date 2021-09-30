CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn Kale and Quinoa Salad with Chutney Dressing

Cover picture for the articleA hearty kale and quinoa salad filled with crisp vegetables, juicy grapes, and cashews in a fruity, savory chutney dressing. Ever since I discovered cooked quinoa in the freezer section at Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, I’ve been adding to my salads to boost protein and nutrients. It’s a huge timesaver, and I love the texture it adds and how readily it soaks up flavorful salad dressings. This kale and quinoa salad is full of fall veggies – like crisp celery, bell pepper, and shredded carrots – as well as juicy grapes and roasted cashews, but what makes it really shine is the fruity, savory dressing made with mango chutney and curry powder. It would make anything taste good!

