Autumn Kale and Quinoa Salad with Chutney Dressing

The sweet collision between summer and fall makes for seriously good eating - and cooking. It would be nice to bottle these brilliant September days in a mason jar like fireflies. Alas, both fireflies and September are fleeting, reminding us to enjoy the moment while we’ve got it. (Did you catch that harvest moon on Sunday?) And to my mind, this moment in time is nearly perfect for eating. The saturated, fruity flavors of summer – beefsteak tomatoes, juicy plums and nectarines – still linger, while the rich, earthy flavors of fall, from squash and sweet potatoes to pears and apples, are coming on strong. The overlay is magic.

