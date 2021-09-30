New DHS was one of the finest in the state
I didn’t know “Hazel Hallenberger, Roll Room 307, Row 8, Desk 11, Locker 311,” but somehow, I have her signed copy of the 1924 Danville High School Students’ Manual. She was fortunate, because in 1924 Danville’s fantastic “Million Dollar High School” opened. It’s still there, but in 1973 the front lawn and the classic, elegant Collegiate Gothic façade was covered by a grim addition right out of the Soviet bloc. Nice work, school board.www.commercial-news.com
