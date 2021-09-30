FEMA Ranks Charlotte As Top US City For Flood Management – Dropping Insurance Premiums
Starting tomorrow (October 1st, 2021), the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) will officially rank Charlotte as a top tier ‘Class 3’ city. The new rating is in response to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services‘ improved infrastructure and increased risk protections against flooding throughout our city, including communicating flood safety information, providing floodplain mapping resources (view the 3D interactive floodzone map), and offering alert systems such as the Flood Information Notification System.www.charlottestories.com
