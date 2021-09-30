Daily News Release - 9/30/2021
Daily News Release – Thursday, September 30, 2021. Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. DUI Arrest, 2:18 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Harrisburg Pike at North President Avenue (MT) – Christopher Paul Zambrana, M/31, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a traffic stop for erratic driving and an inoperable taillamp. Zambrana exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. He was arrested and chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.080%. A criminal complaint was filed.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
