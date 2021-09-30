CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News Release - 9/30/2021

 6 days ago

Daily News Release – Thursday, September 30, 2021. Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. DUI Arrest, 2:18 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Harrisburg Pike at North President Avenue (MT) – Christopher Paul Zambrana, M/31, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a traffic stop for erratic driving and an inoperable taillamp. Zambrana exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. He was arrested and chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.080%. A criminal complaint was filed.

Dixon, Damion Tyrell - (1) Count DUI - General Impairment and 4 additional charges

Resisting Arrest / DUI / Disorderly Conduct Arrest, 9:02 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Keller Avenue at Lititz Pike (MT) – Damion Tyrell Dixon, M/23, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a traffic stop for speeding and erratic driving. Dixon exhibited signs of impairment and was in possession of open alcoholic beverage containers. Dixon refused to perform field coordination tests, and became upset when his passenger was arrested for interfering with the administration of the tests. Dixon was yelling and physically came after officers attempting to arrest the passenger. Dixon then struggled with officers as he was taken into custody. He also refused to get into the police vehicle. Chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.168%. Dixon was processed and released. A criminal complaint was filed.
LANCASTER, PA
Foust, Patrick Oneal - Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct

On 9/30/21 at approximately 1:42pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Lancaster Avenue for a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. Upon arrival the Officer observed Patrick Oneal Foust, age 39, of Brogue, PA, talking to the ground, and drinking from an open beer can. Foust also smelled strongly of alcohol. The Officer filed charges for Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct. Foust is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
COLUMBIA, PA
Police Blotter 10/01/2021

9-30-21, 0811 hours, Bristol Pike, Levittown, Pa. The below subject was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of Bucks County and released. 9-30-21, 1904 hours, Red Cedar Drive, Levittown, Pa. The below subject was arrested on a Bench Warrant out of Philadelphia and released. to the Philadelphia Sheriff’s. Michael Belletieri,...
LEVITTOWN, PA
Bennett, Virgil Reid - (1) count Terroristic Threats and 2 additional charges

Terroristic Threats / Disorderly Conduct / Public Drunkenness Arrest, 7:27 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 1234 Millersville Pike – Manor Shopping Center (LT) – Virgil Reid Bennett, M/39, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses after he was observed causing a disturbance on a Red Rose Transit bus. Bennett was heavily intoxicated and yelling obscenities at the bus driver. His actions cause others to become alarmed and call 9-1-1. Officers discovered Bennett had a warrant out for his arrest and took him into custody. While being transported to the Lancaster County Prison, Bennett made verbal threats to the arresting officers. A criminal complaint was filed.
LANCASTER, PA
Woman found by New York State Police after reported missing for 10 days

(UPDATE) — New York State Police confirmed on October 1 that Nicole L. Granger has been located. No additional information has been given at this time. BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police issued an alert Thursday for a missing woman from Batavia. According to New York State Police,...
BATAVIA, NY
Man accused in co-worker deaths tells deputies he was raped

An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim.Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference.The sheriff used hand air quotes when saying the word “raped."“I want to underscore there...
Mother of Cumberland man accused of three killings called police on days of the homicides, questioning his behavior, records show

The mother of a Cumberland man accused of killing three people last week was so concerned about his erratic behavior that she called police two days in a row: first on the day police say he killed an 83-year-old family friend, and a day later when Jeffrey Burnham killed his brother and sister-in-law, according to police charging documents. The documents do not say what Cumberland police did in ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Washington State Police Will Not Say if COVID-19 Killed a Vaccinated or an Unvaccinated Officer This Sunday

For the most part, the local press has treated Sunday's COVID-19 death of Washington State Patrol Detective Eric Gunderson as a matter concerning solely his heroism and career achievements. Gunderson, reports KING 5, caught the virus “while in service to the state of Washington,” and so this untimely passing is yet another example of his service to society. KOMO said the exact same thing.
WASHINGTON STATE

