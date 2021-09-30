Daily News Release - 9/30/2021

Resisting Arrest / DUI / Disorderly Conduct Arrest, 9:02 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Keller Avenue at Lititz Pike (MT) – Damion Tyrell Dixon, M/23, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a traffic stop for speeding and erratic driving. Dixon exhibited signs of impairment and was in possession of open alcoholic beverage containers. Dixon refused to perform field coordination tests, and became upset when his passenger was arrested for interfering with the administration of the tests. Dixon was yelling and physically came after officers attempting to arrest the passenger. Dixon then struggled with officers as he was taken into custody. He also refused to get into the police vehicle. Chemical testing yielded a BAC of 0.168%. Dixon was processed and released. A criminal complaint was filed.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO