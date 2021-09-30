Interest in parasitic medicine for cattle on the rise

WORLAND — In one year, the number of calls to the regional poison control center doubled from the five previous years on complications related to ivermectin. According to a health advisory on Aug. 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed with the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) that human exposures and adverse effects associated with ivermectin reported to poison control centers have increased in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. These reports include increased use of veterinary products not meant for human consumption.