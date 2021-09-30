CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worland, WY

Interest in parasitic medicine for cattle on the rise

By KARLA POMEROY
wyodaily.com
 6 days ago

WORLAND — In one year, the number of calls to the regional poison control center doubled from the five previous years on complications related to ivermectin. According to a health advisory on Aug. 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed with the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) that human exposures and adverse effects associated with ivermectin reported to poison control centers have increased in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. These reports include increased use of veterinary products not meant for human consumption.

www.wyodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Arizona State
City
Worland, WY
Local
Wyoming Industry
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lozano
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy