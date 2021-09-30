Cathy Griffiths Promoted to Woman's Hospital Chief Quality Officer
Woman’s Hospital has promoted Cathy Griffiths, DNS, NEA-BC, RNC-OB, to chief quality officer. Griffiths has dedicated her career to improving patient care with more than 40 years in nursing and healthcare administration, including serving as Woman’s vice president of quality since 2014. She is responsible for quality, regulatory/accreditation, risk management, patient safety, infection control, pharmacy, utilization management, organization-wide education, and social services. She also provides direction and structure for regulatory readiness and accreditation survey process.healthcarejournalbr.com
Comments / 0