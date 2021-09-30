Arden Mills to acquire Firebird Artisan Mills

From St. Louis Economic Development Partnership: ​The Bevo Mill, located in south St. Louis, has been purchased and renovated by Patrick Schuchard. Established in 1917, the Bevo Mill has been a world-famous landmark in the heart of South City, most obviously known for its defining feature: a 60-foot tall windmill. Originally built by the Busch family as a rest stop between the storied Anheuser-Busch brewery and what is now known as Grant’s Farm, Das Bevo has been entertaining the area’s most interesting and over-the-top characters and their friends and family for decades. Today, after being reimagined and rehabilitated to it’s former glory, Das Bevo is once again bustling–this time as a biergarten and event space–with all of its original quirky charm still intact.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO