Arden Mills to acquire Firebird Artisan Mills
Ardent Mills has announced its intention to acquire all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills. Ardent Mills (Denver, CO) has announced its intention to acquire all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills (Harvey, ND) as part of the company’s continued focus on building upon its existing wheat flour and plant-forward business. Firebird Artisan Mills is a part of the operating holding company Agspring (Leawood, KS). The parties continue their due dilligence and expect the deal to close by the end of 2021. Once complete, Ardent Mills will acquire Firebird’s portfolio of gluten-free, organic and non-GMO products, providing additional supply chain assurance, and add additional capabilities to the Ardent Mills’ R&D, technical, food safety and quality assurance teams.www.nutritionaloutlook.com
