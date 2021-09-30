CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Arden Mills to acquire Firebird Artisan Mills

By Alissa Marrapodi
nutritionaloutlook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArdent Mills has announced its intention to acquire all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills. Ardent Mills (Denver, CO) has announced its intention to acquire all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills (Harvey, ND) as part of the company’s continued focus on building upon its existing wheat flour and plant-forward business. Firebird Artisan Mills is a part of the operating holding company Agspring (Leawood, KS). The parties continue their due dilligence and expect the deal to close by the end of 2021. Once complete, Ardent Mills will acquire Firebird’s portfolio of gluten-free, organic and non-GMO products, providing additional supply chain assurance, and add additional capabilities to the Ardent Mills’ R&D, technical, food safety and quality assurance teams.

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Navigator

Ardent Mills seeks to expand in fast-growing gluten-free, specialty grains with potential Firebird Artisan Mills deal

Flour-milling and ingredient company Ardent Mills hopes to expand its already “diverse and extensive” footprint, supply chain and expertise in the fast-growing specialty ingredient segment with the pending acquisition of the gluten-free, specialty grain and pulse miller Firebird Artisan Mills, announced today. The deal, projected to close by the end...
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Minot Milling wraps capital projects

MINOT, ND. — Although the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged many grain and milling companies over the past year and a half, it hasn’t halted all activity. Case in point: Minot Milling. Founded in 1998 by Philadelphia Macaroni Co. (PMC), Minot Milling not only has been able to operate under pandemic...
MINOT, ND
Providence Business News

Colonial Mills Inc.

THE STORY: For more than 40 years, Colonial Mills Inc., a family-owned operation in East Providence, has produced made-to-order wholesale braided/woven rugs, storage baskets and decorative home accessories. The company views braid as a method of construction, not a style, and such thinking allows Colonial Mills to combine the traditional with contemporary.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
realtor.com

Nelly’s Run-Down Missouri Mansion Has Finally Sold

The rapper Nelly has finally unloaded his woebegone property in Wildwood, MO. It was last on the market for $599,000, but the final sale price of the abandoned abode was not disclosed. However, the transaction is listed as a short sale, which means that Nelly was selling for less than what is owed on the mortgage.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artisan#The Firebird#Ardent Mills#Arden Mills
Only In South Dakota

There Is No Better BBQ And Mac And Cheese In The World Than The Red Shed Smokehouse In South Dakota

Are you hungry? While you can always slave over a hot stove or opt for generic fast food, there is a much better way to go: made-from-scratch BBQ and mac and cheese. Sound good? Then you will want to visit the downright delicious Red Shed Smokehouse in South Dakota: Guess what? We learned about the tasty […] The post There Is No Better BBQ And Mac And Cheese In The World Than The Red Shed Smokehouse In South Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Ingredion launches pulse-based ingredient solutions

The line includes Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour, Vitessence Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate, and Vitessence Prista P 360 faba bean protein concentrate. Ingredion Inc. (Weschester, IL) introduced its Prista line of pulse-based ingredient solutions. The line includes Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour, Vitessence® Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate, and Vitessence Prista P 360 faba bean protein concentrate for plant-protein-based applications including instant and ready-to-eat (RTE) products.
INDUSTRY
RiverBender.com

Prairie Farms Announces Leadership Changes

EDWARDSVILLE – Prairie Farms Dairy today announced that Ed Mullins has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 40 years at Prairie Farms, Mr. Mullins will continue to be actively involved in the company's day-to-day operations. Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales, Matt McClelland has been promoted to replace Mr. Mullins as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McClelland joined Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Sourcing Journal

X-Rite, Pantone Offer Color Theory, QC Training Courses Online

The courses will teach color theory and how to measure and communicate color to improve production flow and meet sustainability goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Chinese restaurant reportedly permanently closes

A Fall River restaurant has reportedly closed it’s doors, leaving customers saddened by the news. Chinese restaurant Panda Garden, located at 314 East Main Street, appears to no longer be in business. When calling the eatery, a message is left that the number has been disconnected with no forwarding information.
FALL RIVER, MA
nutritionaloutlook.com

Abbott introduces plant-based, veggie-, fruit-rich products for feeding tubes

Abbott is re-launching PediaSure Harvest and launched a new line of products, Ensure Harvest, for folks who rely on feeding tubes. Abbott (Abbott Park, IL) is re-launching PediaSure Harvest and launched a new line of products, Ensure Harvest, for folks who rely on feeding tubes. Each product offers plant-based protein and organic food ingredients, including organic pureed mango, spinach, pumpkin, banana, and carrot juice concentrate.
INDUSTRY
wrsi.com

Placemaking and Pig-mending at The Mill District

Meet Hannah Rechtschaffen and Andy Haase from the new Mill District General Store in Amherst. Learn about the burgeoning business district, what’s happening with their Grand Opening and see if you can see Monte pooping in their glass bathroom.
AMHERST, MA
nutritionaloutlook.com

Fermented kombucha powder debuts from Omya at SupplySide West 2021

Trademarked InstaKombu, the ingredient is a spray-dried, fermented powder that offers good solubility and taste for a range of applications. Omya International AG (Oftringen, Switzerland) will showcase its new kombucha powder at October’s SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas. Trademarked InstaKombu, the ingredient is a spray-dried, fermented powder that offers good solubility and taste for a range of applications, including tablets, capsules, sachets, powder mixes, meal replacements, juices, teas, yogurts, and snacks.
ECONOMY
nutritionaloutlook.com

AAK purchases BIC Ingredients’ lecithin division

AAK (Malmö, Sweden) purchased BIC Ingredients (The Netherlands), an arm of BIC International Holding that supplies non-GM specialty lecithin and lecithin compounds sourced from various regions around the world. AAK will integrate BIC Ingredients’ products into its current portfolio of specialty lecithins sold under the Akolec brand. “BIC Ingredients is...
BUSINESS
constructforstl.org

Bevo Mill Purchase & Renovation

From St. Louis Economic Development Partnership: ​The Bevo Mill, located in south St. Louis, has been purchased and renovated by Patrick Schuchard. Established in 1917, the Bevo Mill has been a world-famous landmark in the heart of South City, most obviously known for its defining feature: a 60-foot tall windmill. Originally built by the Busch family as a rest stop between the storied Anheuser-Busch brewery and what is now known as Grant’s Farm, Das Bevo has been entertaining the area’s most interesting and over-the-top characters and their friends and family for decades. Today, after being reimagined and rehabilitated to it’s former glory, Das Bevo is once again bustling–this time as a biergarten and event space–with all of its original quirky charm still intact.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy