Georgia Southern University recently created a research center, National Youth Advocacy and Resilience (NYAR) Research Center, dedicated to youth advocacy across the nation. For more than 30 years, Georgia Southern University’s National Youth Advocacy and Resilience (NYAR) Conference (formerly the National Youth-at-Risk Conference) has served as an epicenter of information sharing and advancement for the support of youth facing challenges across the nation. The conference recently led to the creation of the NYAR Research Center, an interdisciplinary facility that is housed in Georgia Southern’s College of Education (COE) to further enhance the conference’s efforts in supporting youth across the nation.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO