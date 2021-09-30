From the ESMO Congress 2021
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. The ESMO annual meeting 2021 will probably be remembered as one of the first post-pandemic 'hybrid' meetings: approximately half of the speakers and moderators were able to attend in person, while the rest contributed virtually. Despite some technical difficulties, the format was largely a success. The physical presence of other speakers made for livelier and sometimes more jovial discussion sessions, while those who were unable to attend, either owing to travel restrictions or personal choice, were still able to contribute. This format, perhaps with additional attendance from a limited number of non-speakers, is likely to be adopted by future meetings as travel restrictions are slowly eased.
