Templeton, CA

Templeton native’s motocross competition returns for second year

By News Staff
pasoroblesdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxell Hodges soars to victory on freeride motocross’ biggest stage at Red Bull Imagination. – Red Bull Imagination, a freeride motocross competition out of the mind of Templeton native, Tyler Bereman, had its second year is in the books, and it far exceeded the expectations of the riders, judges, and spectators. The event, born from the mind of Bereman and brought to life by course designer Jason Baker of Dream Traxx, continued to carve out its place in the pantheon of motocross events and progress the discipline of freeride motocross. Twelve of the sport’s top riders convened in Fort Scott, Kansas for an unparalleled week of “expression sessions, massive features, and epic sends.”

pasoroblesdailynews.com

