FAAB Architektura Conceives of a Cutting-Edge Fertility Clinic in Wrocław, Poland
Based in Poland, Invicta takes a holistic approach to women’s fertility, offering patients a full suite of diagnostic services and state-of-the-art treatments—from gynecology and genetics to IVF and psychology—under one roof. The company’s new 9,000-square-foot clinic in the southwest city of Wrocław encompasses consultation and treatment rooms, an outpatient hospital (complete with operating theater for laparoscopic procedures), and high-tech laboratories to support IVF, ICSI, and the like. Hired to oversee the facility’s design, FAAB Architektura took inspiration from the patients it serves: those seeking—and succeeding from—fertility treatments. The Warsaw practice created a sensitive and conceptually sound scheme that subtly nods to the transformative aspects of pregnancy, firm cofounders Adam Białobrzeski and Adam Figurski explain: “Curved geometry characteristic of the female body during the prenatal development of a child—the tension of abdominal skin and caused by fetal movement—determined the character of the interior.”interiordesign.net
