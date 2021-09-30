CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogs for the Cause Opens Registration for Charity BBQ Cook-Off

Hogs for the Cause announced that its 14th annual charity barbeque cook-off and music festival will take place April 1 – 2, 2022. Team registration for returning teams begins on Oct. 4 at hogsfest.org. Registration for new teams will open on Oct. 11, pending availability. The location will be announced later this year. The musical lineup and ticket sales will be released in December. "We have been planning non-stop for the next event since the outstanding success we had in June," says Becker Hall, CEO and co-founder of Hogs. "Our goal is always to help more families in need, and our teams have raised the bar on that goal. We expect 2022 to be epic!"

