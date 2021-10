The recent guest commentary under “Opinion” of A5 in the Standard-Examiner does show how some feel about Elder Holland’s BYU Education Week speech. The commentary adds to my understanding of how some feel “confused, frustrated, and hurt” by the speech. I believe this is because of false hopes that arise so often when sympathy is given for those whose lifestyle is challenged by acceptable principles. The “musket fire” phrase is overplayed in the commentary. BYU is simply charged with upholding stated principles. We believe the Atonement of Jesus Christ can save us from, but not in, our sins, and we do others no favors by implying otherwise.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO