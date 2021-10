Third in a series that will take a quick look at what’s happening with the 49ers opposition in the NFC West. Buy: Quarterback Matt Stafford has quickly formed a bond with wide receiver Cooper Kupp and everyone in the division has taken notice. In a 27-24 win over Indianapolis, Stafford was 9 of 11 for 163 yards and two touchdowns to Kupp and 10 of 19 for 115 yards and no touchdowns to everyone else.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO