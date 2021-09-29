iFixit's initial iPad mini 6 teardown investigates 'jelly scrolling' issue
The repair specialists at iFixit have completed an initial teardown of the new iPad mini 6, investigating the device's modular port and the so-called "jelly scrolling" issue. In a short video published Wednesday, iFixit disassembled the new iPad mini model and shared some preliminary findings. For example, the iPad mini sports an A15 chipset that is "downclocked" slightly versus the A15 Bionic in the new iPhone 13 lineup.appleinsider.com
