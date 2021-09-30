Worland school board approves pool bid

WORLAND – The Washakie County School District No. 1s board meeting Monday night, awarded the bids for the pool remedy project. According to Business Manager Charlie Cauffman, discussion on the project started back in April after it was brought to the board’s attention that a differential settlement had occurred. A differential settlement commonly occurs after a type of non-uniform movement of the underlying soils. This can cause cracks in the foundation, exterior cladding and interior finishes. Additionally, with a pier and beam foundation system, each individual pier may settle at a different rate, which is different than the settlement that would occur to a slab foundation.