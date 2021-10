Two of the notable 2021 free agent signings for the Boston Bruins will play their first game in a Bruins uniform on Tuesday night in New York against the Rangers. Goalie Linus Ullmark is slated to get his first start for the Boston Bruins and forward Tomas Nosek will be one of 13 forwards in the Bruins lineup at Madison Square Garden. Nosek, along with Ullmark, Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, and Derek Forbort were part of the free-agent splash Don Sweeney made on July 28, the first day of free agency. After Tuesday, Forbort and Foligno will be the only ones of that quintet yet to see game action for the Bruins. Haula played and scored a goal in the 3-2 win in the preseason opener against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO