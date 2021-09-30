CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who wins Week 4 contest between Bears and Lions?

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions in Week 4, where Chicago’s offense will be looking to rebound following a putrid outing against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears are coming off a 26-6 loss to the Browns, where Matt Nagy’s offense mustered just 47 yards, which was the worst outing in 40 years. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a complete disaster, which had a lot to do with Matt Nagy’s game plan and the offensive line’s brutal outing.

Nagy has come under fire this week following his usage of Fields and inability to make adjustments in the game, which led to Fields taking nine sacks in his first NFL start. But the defense kept Chicago in the game much longer than many expected, especially considering they were on the field for 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off another brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens when Justin Tucker made an NFL record 66-yard field goal to win 19-17 as time expired. The loss dropped Detroit to 0-3 on the season. While the Lions have yet to win a game, they’ve battled from start to finish, so the Bears are going to need a strong outing to take them down.

Will the Bears rebound following a rough loss? Or will the Lions upset Chicago and send Nagy’s hot seat ablaze?

Who wins on Sunday?

VOTE!

Chicago Tribune

A new play caller, a better game plan and an improved Justin Fields. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 2-2 and bouncing back from a miserable offensive performance the week before. 1. You can make a case that Matt Nagy and the Bears didn’t show a ton of faith in rookie Justin Fields when they announced Friday that a game-time decision was expected. The Bears were ...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ryan Clark Went Off on Matt Nagy After His Me-First Press Conference

The Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday as Justin Fields bounced back from an abysmal first game as a starter. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor took over playcalling duties from Matt Nagy and the Bears only allowed one sack. After the game Nagy told the media that while Lazor had called the plays, "ultimately it goes through me." Ryan Clark took issue with Nagy's postgame comments with extreme prejudice on Get Up this morning.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions, including whether Matt Nagy’s job is in danger — plus our Week 4 predictions

Justin Fields will make his second consecutive start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, facing the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. All of Bears nation hopes it goes better than last week, when the Cleveland Browns stamped out the excitement of Fields’ first NFL start to hand the Bears a crushing 26-6 loss. As kickoff approaches on the Bears’ chance to rebound, here’s our snapshot look at the ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything we know heading into Bears' Week 4 game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will battle the Detroit Loons, where Chicago is looking to rebound with a win following a brutal Week 3 loss. The Bears are coming off an embarrassing offensive showing against the Cleveland Browns, where they totaled just 47 yards of offense and subjected rookie Justin Fields to pressure in his first NFL start to the tune of 9.0 sacks. But the defense did keep them in the game longer than they should’ve been, which is encouraging heading into Week 4.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Bears' 24-14 win against Lions

Following last week’s dismal offensive outing, the Chicago Bears were looking to establish some sort of offensive rhythm not present all season. They were able to do just that in a. 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions to bring their record to 2-2 on the season. Quarterback Justin Fields’ second...
NFL
