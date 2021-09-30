CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports outline Gayle Benson's Saints ownership succession plan

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Advocate and WVUE-TV reported the first installment in a three-chapter series on the future of the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, the details of which were confirmed by ESPN’s Mike Triplett.

Here’s the gist of it: Benson, 74, has no heirs and intends for the Saints to be sold upon her passing to a buyer who is contractually-bound to keep the team in New Orleans, and for the proceeds to be donated to charities throughout the city. Saints president Dennis Lauscha will serve as the executor of her estate (and, if he is no longer around, for team executives Mickey Loomis and Greg Bensel to see to it).

That would create an influx of potentially several billions of dollars — the latest estimates value the team at more than $2.5 billion — to the New Orleans community, distributed over the years and committed to serving those who need it. Additionally, the Superdome recently inked a long-term naming-rights deal with Caesars Entertainment, which includes options to extend the arrangement another ten to twenty years, further raising the Saints’ valuation. There are still many details to be worked out, but it’s good to know that money would be put to good use.

The future of the Saints has been a topic of curiosity and anxiety ever since longtime owner Tom Benson died in 2018; now, we know there’s a plan in place to keep the team where it belongs and directly benefit the fans and community that have made it so special.

Related
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Gayle Benson
theScore

Saints, Pelicans to be sold after Benson dies, proceeds donated

The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans will be sold rather than handed down when owner Gayle Benson dies, and all proceeds will go to local charities. "I've already listed who gets what and where it goes and where I want it to go," Benson told FOX 8′s Lee Zurik.
Courier-Express

Tom Benson's children

METAIRIE, La. - Toward the end of his life, Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle, spent immense sums of time and money defending plans to leave her in control of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans after his death.
Front Office Sports

NFL Approves Saints’ Succession Plan

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said she wants to keep the teams in New Orleans “forever” — and now has a plan to make that happen. Benson intends to pass both teams off to one or more owners who will keep them in New Orleans and distribute the sale proceeds to New Orleans charities through a foundation. The arrangement has been approved by the National Football League.
thebirdwrites.com

Gayle Benson and succession plan aim to keep Pelicans in New Orleans forever

Outside of the two years that Hurricane Katrina displaced the team to Oklahoma City, the Pelicans franchise has called New Orleans home since the 2002-03 season. Gayle Benson and a succession plan aim to keep that as the status quo for much, much longer. According to “The Succession,” a wonderful...
NOLA.com

The Pelicans have struggled under Benson ownership. Could a new arena save them?

When Tom Benson bought the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012, the move was celebrated as a win-win: The city would keep its NBA franchise under local ownership, and Benson would add another asset to his sprawling business empire. NBA Commissioner David Stern called Benson the “perfect owner” on the day...
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Sept. 27-Oct. 1: Gayle Benson Plans Big Gift

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the week’s top business stories:. This week, Saints owner Gayle Benson has revealed her succession plan for the NFL’s Saints and NBA’s Pelicans. The plan calls for the sale of the team to a buyer who intends to keep the clubs in New Orleans — and then proceeds of the sale will be used to create a multi-billion dollar charitable foundation to benefit the New Orleans area. Dennis Lauscha, the president of both teams, will oversee the sale of the clubs and set up the foundation. (AP) …
RealGM

Gayle Benson Won't Sell Pelicans Until After Her Death

Gayle Benson insists she will not sell the New Orleans Pelicans to allow for a relocation. Like the New Orleans Saints, there is a succession plan to sell the Pelicans after her death with the proceeds going to charities that will benefit the city. The Pelicans sell out most games,...
myneworleans.com

Benson’s Vision vs. Jazz’s Departure

Tom Benson liked to tell the story about the phone call he received in 1985 from then Governor Edwin Edwards. John Mecom Jr., the original owner of the New Orleans Saints franchise, wanted to sell and there was a chance that the city might lose the team to out of state investors. Edwards told Benson that he was putting together a meeting with some potential buyers and would like Benson to attend. Benson would recall that he went to the meeting only to discover that “I was the only potential investor he had.”
