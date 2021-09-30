Texas vs. TCU: Who the experts are picking to win

Texas and TCU will face off in a pivotal Big 12 matchup in Week 5.

This game has always been tricky to predict in the past, as no matter how good the Longhorns appear to be, Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs have managed to win six of the last seven matchups.

Steve Sarkisian’s team is coming off of two blowout wins over Rice and Texas Tech, and are hoping to showcase some consistency throughout Big 12 play.

TCU suffered their first loss of the season last week against SMU, where they gave up 350 yards rushing to the Mustangs. That plays into the strength of Texas’ offense behind star running back Bijan Robinson, therefore it’s tough to not favor the Longhorns in this one. However, it will likely come down to the play of TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

Texas is currently favored -5.5 over TCU courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Take a look at who the experts feel will win this Week 5 matchup.

College Football News' Pete Fuitak

Forget Oklahoma, TCU has been the big problem for Texas with six wins in the last seven years. This Horned Frog D doesn’t have its normal stuff. SMU ran wild in a win last week, Cal threw too well in the previous game, and Texas is about to do both. It’s Texas – its ability to biff games like this might transcend coaching eras – but Steve Sarkisian appears to have everything rolling at the right time.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller

Arkansas-Georgia is the obvious “main screen game” in the early window, but Texas-TCU might be the top secondary option. Now, don’t misinterpret that as “top secondaries,” because that’s not what we have here. Each of Texas’ four opponents has completed at least 70 percent of its pass attempts, and TCU just allowed nearly 600 total yards in a home loss to SMU. But this should be an entertaining, high-scoring affair. The running back battle between Bijan Robinson and Zach Evans will be especially fun to watch, though Texas’ Casey Thompson will almost certainly out-sling TCU’s Max Duggan.

247Sports' Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford

Chris Hummer:

Were this a week ago, I would’ve picked TCU in this one without much hesitation. But then TCU got gashed through the air by SMU – the Horned Frogs have allowed far too many big plays so far this year – and Texas hung 70 on Texas Tech. So, I’m admittedly a bit conflicted. I think the Longhorns are probably a slightly better team. But TCU has won seven of nine in this matchup for a reason. I’m going to take the coward’s way out and pick Texas and TCU to cover.

Brad Crawford:

I’ve been thoroughly impressed with the Longhorns this season outside of the struggle at Arkansas and feel Texas is the better team in this spot. Road games are tricky, but Steve Sarkisian’s group has learned from a previous loss and I’m projected them to play better in this one, a pivotal matchup in the Big 12. I’ll take the Longhorns and feel good about it.

Dallas Morning News

Scott Bell: Texas

Chuck Carlton: Texas

Corby Davidson: Texas

Joseph Hoyt: Texas

Full slate of picks can be found here.

Longhorns Wire predictions

Griffin McVeigh:

I really don’t know. On one hand, I spent all summer/early fall worrying about TCU and preached how it would be the most important game of the season. On the other hand, a 35 point thumping of Texas Tech and watching the Iron Skillet stay in Dallas has me feeling pretty good about the Horns. I’m picking Texas for one reason and one reason only: Bijan Robinson. Watching SMU run all over the TCU defense is too hard to ignore, even if the Horned Frogs will have more energy coming into this one. Robinson is better than anything SMU has on their roster and should be licking his chops. Max Duggan is also never a quarterback who has excited me. Let the pass rush do its thing and Texas’ defense has a more than stellar day. Containing Quinten Johnston will be key for the two outside cornerbacks as well. Get the heck out of Fort Worth with a win and let’s head to the better part of the Metroplex and have a couple of those new frozen ranch waters. Texas 35, TCU 24

Cami Griffin:

After two blowout wins that showcased disciplined football in all three phases, it’s tough to doubt Texas at this point. However, they now must fight their stubborn demon — inconsistency. TCU has been a thorn in Texas’ side for the last decade and the Horned Frogs have won four of the last five matchups. Even though TCU is coming off of a disappointing loss to SMU and will certainly be prepared to give Texas their best shot, something about this season feels different with Steve Sarkisian leading the pack. I don’t think the Longhorns will have a problem racking up yards on the ground in this one. SMU totaled 350 yards rushing against TCU last week, and their recent struggles stopping the run is not a good match for Texas’ strength on offense. Texas 42, TCU 28

Kevin Borba: