Urban Meyer has had a really rough weekend, and the fallout has only just begun. On Monday the calls for his firing began. For those not up to date on the timeline, here's a refresher: Thursday night, Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals to drop to 0-4 on the season. After the loss, Meyer stayed in Ohio and on Saturday night was caught on video partying at his steakhouse in Columbus. It wasn't a good look. On Monday, Meyer apologized for his actions just before another video surfaced that made his actions that night look much worse.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO