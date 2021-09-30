What happens during the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover premiere event?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Two of ABC’s most popular dramas, Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy return Thursday, Sept. 30 for a crossover premiere event too good to miss! In an exclusive one-minute trailer uploaded to YouTube, ABC encourages viewers to “brace themselves for one heck of a return.” And by the looks of the trailer jam-packed with action, love and romance, tough conversations and chaos, it seems as though season five of Station 19 and Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy will be filled with tons of riveting moments. And this isn’t all. ABC also hints, “the biggest cliffhangers from last season will be answered, and someone from Meredith’s past comes back.”