Vintage Military Garments From Nigel Cabourn's Personal Collection Inspired This Collab

Bretman Rock's latest collaboration is here to make you feel like the absolute “baddest” version of yourself — all through the power of Crocs. The social media megastar has teamed up with Crocs to release his very own unique pair of Jibbitz featuring some iconic Bretman-themed mementos. Of course, one of which is his well-known "Baddest" catchphrase in a Bratz-like font, as well as a crystal and pearl chain. In both black and white, they're unique and customizable depending on just how bad you want to be. News of the collection first dropped back in September, during Bretman's stylish New York Fashion Week tour. In an event hosted by Afterpay, the star revealed the collaboration and allowed attendees to shop it right in person — but now you can also snag the collab online.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO