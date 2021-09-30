Vintage Military Garments From Nigel Cabourn's Personal Collection Inspired This Collab
Nigel Cabourn is a collector. Of what, you ask? Military bags and clothing made in the '40s through '70s. Specific, right? Not so much. Menswear as we know it inherited many of its most popular silhouettes from military issue items: khakis, flight jackets, bomber jackets, cargo jackets, field jackets, fatigue pants, T-shirts, parkas, and plenty of types of boots. Army garb is the foundation of men's fashion.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0