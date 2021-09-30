How short-term rental owners can prepare for and manage regulatory changes

When the idea of regulating short-term rentals in North Charleston was first floated several years ago, it didn’t prove particularly popular, and nothing was done. It’s taken a few years, but the state’s third-largest city is now coming to a similar realization as its neighbors: While short-term rentals can be a win-win for homeowners and visitors, it’s important that local governments regulate them so they don’t erode the quality of life of those living next door.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO