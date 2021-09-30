How short-term rental owners can prepare for and manage regulatory changes
With travel picking up again in fits and starts, short-term rental hosts are fully engaged to capitalize on the excitement. But in the rush to attain some semblance of new normalcy, it’s important that owners take a moment to understand new efforts to enforce marketplace legislation around lodging, lest they trip into the myriad regulatory and compliance-related potholes that are popping up nationwide.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0