South Devon’s Cofton Holidays invests £200k in 48 new super pitches for the staycation boom

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti award-winning holiday park Cofton Holidays has invested £200,000 in 48 new super pitches to cope with record demand for staycations from caravaners and owners of recreational vehicles (RVs). Named as the UK’s Best Caravan/Campsite at the prestigious iTravel Staycation Awards 2020/21, the family-run holiday park, situated close to Dawlish Warren’s Blue Flag Beach, has increased the number of super pitches for RVs and caravans from 26 to 74 pitches, almost tripling its offering.

