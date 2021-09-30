CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Gets More Investments Than Ethereum, Crypto Jobs Booming + More News

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić
cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Following 3 months of average weekly outflows, weekly net flows into digital asset investment products averaged USD 72.8m in September, the highest amount since May (USD 75.2mn), according to CryptoCompare data. Bitcoin (BTC)-based products saw the highest level of inflows out of any asset, averaging USD 31.2m per week. This was followed by Solana (SOL) at USD 17.8m, which overtook Ethereum (ETH) (USD 10.9m) in terms of net flows after its first investable product was launched by 21Shares at the end of July. However, assets under management in BTC-based products fell 7.8% in September to USD 35.1bn, while ETH-based products lost 3%, reaching USD 13.5bn.

